Vermont’s last Sears store closing soon

In the near future, Vermont’s last remaining Sears department store will close its doors.

The store at the University Mall in South Burlington is one of 96 Sears and Kmart stores nationwide that are going to shut down by February. The parent company of both big-box store chains expects a going-out-of-business sale to begin on December 2.

Sears does have three other Vermont stores under the Sears Hometown name, smaller than the chain’s full-sized department stores. They’re in Barre, Derby and Morrisville, and they’re not closing.

When they merged in 2005, Sears and Kmart had nearly 3,500 U.S. stores between them. After this latest round of closures, just 182 of them will be left. Vermont’s last Kmart store was in Bennington, and it closed last year.