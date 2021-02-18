Vermont’s new pain clinic promises fast appointments

The Green Mountain State will get its second pain clinic. The facility opens next month and this expansion could reduce wait times for patients.

Esther Caballero-Manrique and Clarence “Sonny” Ivie, opened their own private clinic, Interventional Spine of Vermont. They both formerly worked at UVM Medical Center clinic. Caballero-Manrique said there is such a need for this clinic.

“There were a lot of patients suffering from pain and there is still a lot of need for appointments to treat them,” Caballero-Manrique said.

Caballero-Manrique said patients will be able to book an appointment within two weeks, and receive treatment shortly after.

“The most common pain conditions that we see are back pain and neck pain, sometimes sciatica so leg pain, headaches too muscle pain,” Caballero-Manrique said.

So far they have 100 patients that have requested an appointment.

“One of the benefits of what we do is there is a decrease of requirement for things like opioids, which as you know in the last few years has had a tremendous effect on the lives of many Americans,” Caballero-Manrique said.

When the last private pain clinic in Chittenden County closed in August 2019, patients went to the UVMMC’s pain clinic and the wait times for appointments flooded up to four months.

“They had a number of patients that all of a sudden didn’t have a place to get their care so they entered our system,” Interim Division Chief for Interventional Pain at UVMMC, Dr. Mark Hamlin said.

According to Dr. Hamlin the wait time also increased because of the pandemic and the crippling cyber attack at the main hospital. Dr. Hamlin has known both Caballero-Manrique and her co-partner for years.

“I trained both of them as residents and I have been working with them closely over here, and I wish them well in private practice,” Dr. Hamlin said.