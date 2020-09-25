Vermont’s plan for a retail marijuana market sparks concern among advocacy groups

MONTPELIER – A coalition of advocacy groups including the Vermont Growers Association and Justice For All Vermont are calling on Governor Phil Scott to veto S.54, a bill that would establish a legal marijuana retail market in Vermont.

The coalition is concerned that S.54 doesn’t offer a clear pathway for Vermont’s small businesses, farmers and marginalized communities to get in on the emerging cannabis market. Instead, those opposed to S.54 believe lawmakers are opting to work initially with established out-of-state retail chains that already operate medical marijuana facilities in Vermont.

“The concern with this rolling out is that current operators will have a chance to capture the market in a way that excludes Vermont farmers and people most harmed by cannabis prohibition to get into the market later,” said Maddie Kempner, Policy Director for the Northeast Organic Farming Association of Vermont (NOFA-VT). “In other states similar legislation has played out so that it’s like big box stores.”

The coalition believes the bill also comes up short in addressing the disproportionate impact that decades of cannabis criminalization has had on communities of color. The legal cannabis market is estimated to become a $40 billion industry by the end of this year, yet Black-owned businesses only account for 4.3 percent of the market share.

The bill would prioritize granting licenses to minority or women-owned businesses and eventually lead to the development of programs focused on providing economic opportunities to individuals who historically have been disproportionately impacted by cannabis prohibition, but advocates say there needs to be more outreach.

Mark Hughes, Executive Director of Justice For All Vermont, sent a letter to the Governor on that subject earlier this week.

“S.54 fails to address in any significant way the devastating historical social and economic impact of marijuana on African Americans, the current impact of systemic racism on the cannabis industry, or the disadvantages of emerging growers,” Hughes wrote. “In short, Black people and small farmers are not made whole and fail to economically benefit from this bill​.​.. Please veto this policy to give us the opportunity to ensure that it addresses harm and provides everyone an opportunity to thrive. Charge the Marijuana Commission to provide the analysis to enable a data-driven approach in shaping just and equitable tax and regulate legislation.”

Recent changes to the bill prior to the Legislature’s approval include the formation of a Cannabis Control Board and roadside saliva testing, which has long been a requirement for Governor Scott’s consideration.

Scott signaled earlier this week that he believes there’s been progress made on the push for a retail cannabis market, but now calls to pump the brakes are growing.

“We’re seeking a hard veto,” said Geoffrey Pizzutillo of the Vermont Growers Association. “We’re confident Scott sees the issues Vermonters we represent see. We will work next session on a new bill.”

“It doesn’t work for farmers, it’s not really repairing past harms perpetuated on BIPOC communities from cannabis prohibition, why are we doing it?” Kempner said. “It’s better to get it right than do it right now. There’s so much opportunity for Vermont to get this right.”

If Scott vetoes the bill, the Vermont House would need 100 votes to override it. This could prove difficult, as it passed with 92 votes earlier this week.

