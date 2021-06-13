Vermont’s remaining pandemic restrictions likely to be lifted Monday

Registered Nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

By noontime on Monday, Vermont’s remaining COVID-19 restrictions will likely be lifted. Gov. Phil Scott’s press secretary, Jason Maulucci, wrote in an email Sunday night that the governor will hold a news conference at 11:00 a.m. in Montpelier at which he will “make a special announcement relating to the state’s COVID-19 response”.

The Biden administration is taking notice of the reason for that. White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain tweeted Sunday afternoon:

“It looks like today will be the day when VT tops 80% of everyone 12+ with at least one shot, the first state in the country to do it!

Yes, Vermont is a small state — but even so, the fact that they have gone more than a week without a single COVID death, and have only 2 people hospitalized due to COVID in the state — is a sign of how an aggressive vaccination effort can make a HUGE difference!”

Klain was responding to a tweet from Gov. Scott that the Green Mountain State was 332 people away from the 80% threshold. In recent weeks, the governor has said often that he’ll rescind all pandemic restrictions once the state reaches that mark.

Replying to Klain’s tweets, Gov. Scott added:

“And we will not be letting up. Even after we become the first state to reach 80%, our work won’t be done and we will continue doing everything we can to ensure access to these life saving vaccines!”

Since the state health departments in both Vermont and New Hampshire are no longer offering case counts on weekends, the one portion of our coverage area in which one was available Sunday was in New York’s North Country. Franklin County had no new cases; it was their fourth day in a row without any. Their totals remained at 2,630 infections and 16 deaths, with 2,611 people having recovered.

As has been their normal procedure on weekends, the health departments in Clinton County and Essex County did not have any updates Sunday.