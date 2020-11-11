Vermont’s school districts are working to determine their approach to snow days

Montpelier Roxbury Public Schools made the decision they will not have snow days. Students will continue online learning from home. Superintendent Libby Bonesteel said there were many reasons for making this decision.

“20% of our student population is already in virtual learning, so it doesn’t make sense for 20% of our population to continue learning on a snow day when others wouldn’t be,” Bonesteel said.

Taking a snow day could negatively impact high school students because they are only taking two classes at a time in quarter schedules.

“So if we had snow days back to back, or even within the same quarter that is a significant amount of learning that would be lost, for our high school students,” Bonesteel said.

Although, this decision will come with challenges.

“We need to make sure that families who need food get it, so we are trying to make the call the day before so that we can get food to families the day before,” Bonesteel said.

Bonesteel said she’s received feedback from parents who are upset about not having snow days.

“It’s like the last bash of joy for kids, and what I respond with is you’re a parent, you can call a snow day for your kid whenever you want to,” Bonesteel said.

Kathleen Kelly is co-owner of Vermont Mom. Her two children are in the Williston School District. The schools have not made a decision on if they will have snow days.

“If we can hold onto one piece of normalcy, lets do that,” Kelly said.

When she asked her children how they felt about it.

“They were 100% out of two kids, for the snow day,” Kelly said.

Both of her children are full time virtual.

“It’s hard no matter anyones circumstances, it’s hard,” Kelly said.

The decision to have a snow day will depend on each district.