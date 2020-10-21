Vermont’s top health official confirms link between hockey outbreak and cases in nearby schools

“Cases now involve a high school and an elementary school,” said Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine.

Dr. Levine confirmed the only schools linked to the hockey outbreak are Union Elementary School and Oxbow High School.

“It appears that the outbreak we’re talking about in Central Vermont was most likely due to the kinds of activities teams may do together that don’t always occur on the ice,” he said.

This includes carpooling and other team gatherings. Dr. Levine mentioned that while we can’t yet call the outbreak contained, it doesn’t mean panic.

“I don’t want people to get the idea that not contained means out of control though because it’s far from that.”

He assured, containment efforts are already underway.

“Encouraging testing, responding to the test results with interviews with those who are positive, contact tracing those who are positive, making sure appropriate contacts of them are in quarantine.”

So far, the contact tracing process is going smoothly.

“All that’s happened with regard to members of the teams, members of the school populations…those efforts are ongoing have occured with cooperation.”

For weeks, there had been no transmission of the virus of school but as of last week, this occurred at Union Elementary School.

“For the first time, transmission occurred within the school. Now, that doesn’t mean a school wasn’t doing what a school should do in terms of guidance.”

Dr. levine says it wasn’t difficult for the Health Department to notify the population most at risk because of the way they arranged students in pods with specific teachers.

As of Friday, there were 13 cases in schools. An additional three were later confirmed Tuesday and five are still under investigation.

Commissioner Michael Pieciak pointed out, Vermont is still doing favorably well compared to states such as Maine and New Hampshire where school-related cases are over 100.