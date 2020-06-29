Vermont’s top health officials say we can learn from states that opened sooner

States around the country are tightening restrictions after seeing spikes in news case, and Vermont officials say we can learn valuable lessons from states that appear to have opened too soon.

“It appears that from the data that is coming out of some of these states reflects were not adhered to strictly in those states as they reopen,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine. “Specifically the social distancing and the face coverings.”

Gov. Phil Scott says if we want to get through this pandemic we have to remember the four key messages of public health.

“Continue to stay home when sick, keep physically separated, wash our hands, and wear a mask around others when you can”, says Scott.

Levine reiterated in Monday’s press conference the concept of having an exposure budget and limiting the amount of time you spend in areas where people congregate.

Levine said, “The virus is still here and it really preys upon the ability of human beings to spread it through the air that we all breathe and share.”

With travel restrictions loosening in the Green Mountain State, Governor Scott says we can expect more people coming to Vermont but they too must follow health and safety guidelines. This includes quarantining when necessary.

Governor Scott said, “We are trying to market Vermont to Vermonters first, but I believe that there is still a demand to come to Vermont because of our low positivity rate.”

According to Scott, the relaxed restrictions are in an effort to help the economy but we also want to make sure people don’t come into the state and bringing the virus with them

“Right now we feel good about our numbers and the approach that we are taking, watching the data and the science and making sure we are opening for the right reasons”, said Scott.

Governor Scott also took time on Monday to thank the legislature for approving a $576 million dollar coronavirus relief package. Even though this is not the stimulus plan he wanted, he expects to approve the plan on Wednesday.