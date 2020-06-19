Vermont’s unemployment rate dropped to 12.7 percent in May

Vermont’s unemployment rate dropped nearly four percent last month to 12.7 percent as businesses in the state began to reopen from the coronavirus shutdown.
The Vermont Department of Labor said the construction, manufacturing, retail and leisure sectors all showed significant increases in employment and, the department said, signs suggest the job gains will continue.
In it’s revised April report, the DOL said 58,000 Vermonetrs were out of work and the unemployment rate stood at 16.5 percent.
“While the May numbers show a positive change from the prior month, we are still in the middle of a global pandemic that is significantly impacting Vermont’s economy,” said Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington.