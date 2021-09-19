Vershire man arrested for alleged assault in Corinth involving a chainsaw

A man from Vershire is due in court on Monday morning after an alleged attack in Corinth purportedly involving his car and a chainsaw. According to Vermont State Police, he’s Patrick Southworth, 37.

Southworth is accused of crashing his car, more than once, into a car that a 52-year-old woman was driving on Eagle Hollow Road Saturday evening. He’s also accused of damaging the woman’s car with a chainsaw and assaulting her while she was still inside the vehicle. Police wrote that the woman was taken to Cottage Hospital in Haverhill, New Hampshire. There was no indication late Sunday night of how she’s doing.

Troopers caught Southworth at his home and learned that he had an active arrest warrant in Grafton County on a drug charge. He’s at Northeast Regional Correctional in St. Johnsbury on $35,000 bail.

Southworth is facing seven different criminal charges, the most serious of which is aggravated assault. The other offenses include reckless endangerment, unlawful mischief, disorderly conduct, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and being a fugitive from justice.