Colchester, VT– Veterans and families of veterans gathered on St. Michael’s campus at the ‘Family Vets Town Hall’ where attendees shared their experiences.

Veterans typically share stories at the town hall events, but Sunday was the first day that family members of veterans were invited to speak as well.

Josh Turner hosted the event, and says bonds can form between people who’ve endured trauma.

“Storytelling has been a long tradition for the warrior culture for veterans for a very long time, it’s a mechanism for us to be able to understand the experience of someone who’s been there, done that before, and have often felt as though the family members back home don’t always have that opportunity,” says Turner.

“Our families are really left to worry while we go do our job for the extent of our deployment, and I think that has a lasting mark on them, if not more of a mark on them, than what it does for us,” he adds.

Turner says the town hall event was created to increase communication and understanding between vets and their communities.

Turner is a veteran himself. “I served in the Marine Corps from 2003 to 2007 as an infantryman, I deployed three times, and on my last deployment, 2006, I had a lot of difficulties reintegrating back into a society that had no real understanding of what it meant for a large number of people to go to war,” he says.

Rachel Wylie wants to understand what veterans go through. Her father served in Vietnam, and died of ALS in 2020.

“My dad growing up, I knew he served in the navy, but I never thought of him as a veteran. When he was diagnosed with ALS, all of a sudden, the VA covered all of the costs. He was exposed to agent orange when he was in Vietnam,” Wylie says.

“I realized how much I didn’t know about his time in service, and so coming to these events helped me to hear stories from other vets that weren’t exactly my dad’s story but helped me stay informed and helped me feel closer to him,” she adds.

Valerie Pallotta feels closer to her son by sharing her family’s story. Josh Pallotta served in Afghanistan in 2010 but lost his battle with PTSD and ended his life in 2014.

Pallotta wants to “offer something that other parents or other people might be able to take with them. I didn’t do it right, so maybe someone can learn from my mistakes and do it right next time.”

She says Sunday would have been her son’s 34th birthday. In his honor, Pallotta created a space where veterans can support each other; ‘Josh’s House’ opened in Colchester in 2021.

Pallotta says she wants to help in ending the suicide epidemic. “If we can help save a life then that’s what it’s about,” she says.

To spread that message, more Vets Town Halls will take place in the fall, and the event is spreading to other states.