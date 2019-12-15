Veterans buried in Colchester honored on Wreaths Across America Day

Saturday is Wreaths Across America Day, an occasion held to honor those who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. Each year, wreaths are laid simultaneously at more than 1,600 cemeteries across the globe.

Members of the Vermont Civil Air Patrol, along with other volunteer groups, gathered this morning to honor veterans who’ve been laid to rest. Wreaths were laid at the headstones of veterans buried at Ethan Allen Cemetary in Colchester and the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetary in Randolph Center.

“We had 142 (wreaths) sponsored, but then they gave us some extras, so we had like 225 total to disperse over the cemetery,” said Maj. Barbara Leary, the coordinator at Ethan Allen Cemetery.

“It’s a great honor to be able to honor members who came before you,” Vermont Civil Air Patrol Cadet Dean Kulpain said. “It’s also a great opportunity to see what would happen if you were one of them.”

Maj. Leary added that Wreaths Across America can always use donations.