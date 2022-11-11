At the Plattsburgh Veterans’ of Foreign Wars Post 125, those who served and their families were honored for their sacrifice on Veteran’s Day.

“Today is a special day for all Americans, but more so for us veterans,” said Kenneth Hynes, Vietnam veteran and guest speaker at the ceremony. He stressed the importance of veterans’ coming together to help those of them in need.

One Vietnam veteran spoke about what it meant to him to be part of the Veteran’s day ceremonies.

“It gives me camaraderie, it gives me the past, it shows me what others have sacrificed to give for this country, and what we still have to be thankful for,” said Roy Soderberg.

Robert joyce was 17 years old when he served in World War 2; and now he’s 93.

I asked him what the ceremony means to him and what people should remember about those who served in the second World War.

“I think it brings back a lot of memories, remember that’s a long time ago,” he said. “They gave up a lot in terms of advancement, and military in the kind of world we live in today.”

The Town of Plattsburgh is celebrating veterans with the Battlefield Memorial Gateway that’s set to begin construction next spring.

“I’m glad they’re finally getting it off and started and stuff, because that will be a great help here for the North Country, especially for veterans, not only veterans but past, present, and future,” said Gary LaMora, commander of VFW Post 125.

Also, part of the Veteran’s Day activities was the Plattsburgh Aircraft Restoration group bringing a mini FB-111 model to the Champlain Centre mall to bring awareness to Veteran’s Day, and they let people jump in the model aircraft.

The ceremony at the Plattsburgh VFW also included wreath placements to honor those who have served, those who gave the ultimate sacrifice, and those who lost children in combat.

Each veteran stressed the importance of all veterans in the areas to join veterans groups, because they are always in need of help.