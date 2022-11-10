Ahead of Veterans Day, current members of the Vermont Army National Guard are reflecting on their service.

Major General Gregory Knight first joined the military as an E-1.

“If you’re not familiar with rank structure you can’t get any lower,” says Maj. Gen. Gregory Knight. “I was a young kid without any direction. Certainly, no college.”

39 years later, he’s now the Adjutant General of Vermont — the highest military position in the state.

“Opportunities just came, sometimes I can seek them out,” Knight says. “Sometimes they came to me, sometimes you have the right person directing them. But no matter the challenges and hardships that may have come with it, the opportunities are significant. Here I am doing this job and have a bachelor’s and two master’s degrees and that’s all because of the opportunities the military provides.”

Knight spoke about what it takes be a good soldier.

“You have to have the desire to serve,” Knight says. “You need to have a work ethic and some level of discipline.”

Sergeant Major Charles Palmer joined the Vermont Army National Guard in 1996.

“I came from a rural town in Pennsylvania,” says Sergeant Maj. Charles Palmer. “I didn’t really feel like I had a lot of prospects and getting into it opened up a world of different activities.”

His journey took him across the globe — from Germany and Kuwait to Africa.

“[I got to see] so many different places, so many cultures,” Palmer says. “It’s neat that not only do you get to see it but you get to interact with it in on a level that tourism doesn’t do. You spend part of your life working with different folks, just trying to forge a bond with other folks that I don’t see happening in too many other walks of life.”

Palmer advises folks not to be shy about asking veterans about their experiences on Veterans Day.

“We love to tell our story,” Palmer says. “And demystify it. I can’t say enough about the incredible experience I have, and I love to share that with folks.”