Veterans Voices: Vermont National Guard members speak on toxic exposure

We’re hearing from members of the Vermont National Guard, who faced a serious health risk during deployment overseas. Some guard members were exposed to burn pits, an area of a military base in which waste is disposed of by burning.

The Vermont National Guard is urging veterans to apply for the burn pit registry.

“Really what it means to be a leader is to take care of the people and take care of the airmen,” Mike Davis, Public Affairs Superintendent, Vermont National Guard said.

Now it is time to take care of the veterans who served our country. Davis was exposed to toxic burn pits.

“I was in 2006 and then in 2007,” Davis said. “The Vermont National Air Guard deployed to an airforce base in Iraq. Each lasted three months.”

He is among more than 700 members enrolled in the burn pit registry.

This past August, the VA added 3 presumptive conditions related to particulate matter exposure. They are asthma, rhinitis and sinusitis.

“I don’t have any symptoms that I know of,” Davis said.

To be eligible for benefits, you must have developed one of these conditions within 10 years of leaving active duty.

Jeffrey Stebbins, 158th Fighter Wing Command Chief, said everything went into the burn pit.

“What I witnessed was anything from water bottles to the dining facility plates, spoons, plastic wear and tires,” Stebbins said.

Stebbins said it is important to speak about this subject.

“I think it’s important because as time goes on, more and more cases are popping up that don’t have answers,” Stebbins said. “I think if more soldiers and airmen register on the site it’s data.”

Any veteran who qualifies should contact the Vermont National Guard veteran outreach specialist within their respective county.

“To the airmen, soldiers, marines and the coast guards that are ever exposed to burn pits, it’s a good opportunity to get your information into the VA burn pit registry,” Davis said.