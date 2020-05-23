Vets honor fallen heroes for Memorial Day

When some of us think of Memorial Day Weekend, the first thing that comes to mind might be a trip to the beach, or a barbecue. But for others, this time of remembrance means something else.

People in Winooski are getting a jump on Monday’s National Holiday, a little early, honoring the sacrifices of men and women who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the military.

“We have to honor our veterans, you know those in the past that served their country. It’s only fitting that we pay tribute to them,” says Commander Robert Lamore, of VFW post 1767.

Members of VFW Post 1767, and various other community volunteers, set out early on Saturday morning to plant flags at the tombstones of fallen heroes. Year after year, this tradition is done to honor veterans across the country.

For Commander Lamore, as well as other members, this tradition is personal. “I served overseas in the war, as well as the members of this post, so we all feel that this is very important that we do this.”

While some VFW posts across the country have canceled this event because of the pandemic, the vets of Post 1767 are determined to plant the flags at Saint Francis Cemetery, in spite of it.

“We feel that it’s very important that we do continue this, these men have sacrificed so much for us, and its only fitting that we do, do this,” says Commander Lamore.