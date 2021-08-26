Victim and officer in Rutland fatal police shooting identified

RUTLAND, Vt. – The Vermont State Police is continuing their investigation of the fatal shooting by a Rutland City Police officer Wednesday a McDonald’s.

The officer has been identified as Cpl. Christopher Rose who has served with the Rutland City Police Department for over five years.

Rutland City Police Department Cpl. Christopher A. Rose is seen in this official department photo released Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, by the Vermont State Police.

The deceased is Johnathan Daniel Mansilla, 33, of Coral Gables, Florida. His autopsy was performed Thursday and confirmed the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest.

Captain Scott Dunlap of the VSP said they have surveillance video from the police cruisers, the McDonalds and some body cam video.

“We also want to build a timeline to try to figure out what Mansilla’s, where he has been and how long he has been in Vermont, and why he was here in Vermont,” Dunlap said.

The series of events that lead to the shooting began with a hit-and-run at 1:15p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of a Goodwill. Police in the area were advised to look for a a black 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt. The victim of the hit-and-run later saw the vehicle in the town of Wallingford and alerted the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department.

Lt. Kevin Geno was at a nearby traffic stop and answered the call. Geno located the suspect’s vehicle and stopped the vehicle at 2:15 p.m. The suspect, later identified as Mansilla, fled the scene and the deputy initiated a pursuit but lost the vehicle.

Sheriff’s Department Lt. James Bennick located the vehicle in a driveway on North Shrewsbury Road, and Mansilla again fled the scene. Deputies followed the vehicle to Cold River and Stratton roads where they determined the chase was becoming too dangerous and ended the pursuit.

Deputies witnessed the vehicle turn onto Allen Street and head west toward South Main Street in Rutland City, where Mansilla crashed into the back of a UPS truck across the street from McDonald’s.

Rutland City and Rutland town police departments were also responding to the situation.

Mansilla ran from the crash scene and into the Mcdonald’s with Cpl. Rose chasing him. Inside McDonald’s an altercation ensued between Rose and Mansilla, at which time the officer discharged his weapon.

Mansilla was shot and died of his injuries inside the McDonald’s.

The circumstances of the incident is under investigation and no further details have been released.

Once Vermont State Police complete their investigation, the case will be handed over to the Vermont Attorney General’s Office and the Bennington County State’s Attorney’s office for independent reviews of the use of deadly force.