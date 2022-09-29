Burlington, VT — A man assaulted in a parking lot on Cherry Street in downtown Burlington is in stable condition after requiring surgery for injuries to his face.

Police found the man on the ground in a lot at 158 Cherry St., less than a block from Church Street Marketplace, just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday The man, who had suffered serious injuries to his face, told police he was robbed after the assault.

Police said surveillance video shows a person of interest running with what appears to be the victim’s backpack. The person than sped off in a silver sedan. The victim was transported to UVM Medical Center, where police said he would require for “immediate surgery” for his injuries. He is currently in stable condition.

The Burlington Police Department is asking for the public’s help with identifying the male suspect in the photos and the vehicle.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (802) 658-2704.