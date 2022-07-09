Burlington, VT — Police have released new information about a deadly shooting in Burlington’s North End, the city’s first homicide in nearly two years. The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Hussein Mubarak. He was shot and killed just after 7:30 pm on Thursday night on the corner of Luck Street and Intervale Avenue.

“An officer on scene found a male on the green belt struck by bullets and was obviously in distress,” said Wade Labrecque, Deputy Chief of the Burlington Police Department.

Mubarak went to the University of Vermont Medical Center in critical condition where he died later in the night. “The emergency doctors and nurses did their best but unfortunately the person passed away before midnight last night.”

Police say Mubarak has a previous criminal history and was facing a 10-month prison sentence for distributing cocaine. “There’s nothing showing right now that has anything to do with what happened last night.”

On Friday, community members brought flowers to where the victim lived. Many said they want to see more accountability from the Burlington Police on public safety.

“They’re doing a good job, but they still need a lot of work. Because this situation, I’m here almost 20 years. I’ve never seen this kind of tragedy before.”

While this is the first homicide in Burlington this year, it certainly isn’t the first gunfire incident in 2022. There have been at least 16 incidents of shots fired, three already this month.

“The gunfire incidents that we’ve had lately haven’t been that random. They’ve been known entities that have been involved in them.”

The last shooting in the Old North End was in early June. The Executive Director of the Burlington Boys and Girls Club wants to see more safety in the area. “I think we need to be concerned about the safety of our kids it needs to be our number one priority.”

Police say they are listening. ”We’re aware of that neighborhood and officers will be paying attention to that area.”

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger released the following statement on the shooting: “We are dedicated to rolling back this dangerous trend through partnerships, through investigations, arrests, and vigorous prosecutions.”

Police are saying this is not a random incident and that the parties involved most likely knew each other. Investigations are still ongoing and there are currently no known suspects but police do not believe suspects pose a threat to the general public. They urge those who live in the area to check their cameras for footage and say anyone with information should contact the Burlington Police Department.