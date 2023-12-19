Burlington, VT– Aita Gurung is still awaiting sentencing after he was convicted of his wife’s murder over a year ago. Gurung appeared in court Tuesday, the first of two days scheduled for his sentencing.

Gurung was found guilty of murdering his wife, Yogeswari Khadka, with a meat cleaver back in October of 2017. He was also found guilty of attempted murder in the second degree for injuring his mother-in-law, Tulasa Rimal, at their residence on Hyde Street in Burlington.

It was a slow start in the courtroom Tuesday morning, but later in the day, Gurung’s mother and father-in-law and daughter gave emotional final testimony, before Gurung also spoke.

Going back to the trial, Gurung’s attorneys took up the insanity defense, which the jury did not agree with. His trial lasted about four weeks, early October to early November 2022. The jury took several days to find him guilty.

Back when that verdict was delivered, attorneys expected to have a sentence by January of 2023. Now nearly a year later, Gurung is finally expected to be sentenced on Wednesday.

The court reconvened to hear from one last expert witness Tuesday morning, before getting into the victim impact statements. Yogeswari Khadka’s family testified remotely. Her parents, Tulasa and Khadka Rimal, used an interpreter as they spoke in their native language, Nepali.

“No matter what, he should get the harshest punishment,” said Tulasa Rimal.

“We have a lifelong trauma because of this, it’s as if someone put a nail in our bodies that stuck there forever,” said Khadka Rimal.

“I never got the love a father should give his daughter. My mom was a wonderful woman who had a wonderful personality,” said Yogeswari’s daughter. “I can never have that type of bond with anyone ever again. Your actions took that and my childhood away.”

Gurung and Yogeswari’s shared daughter added, “I had to deal with the consequences of your actions.”

Prosecutors and the defense ended the day by giving their lengthy arguments to the judge. During the defense’s argument, Gurung spoke a few words of remorse.

“It was an accident,” Gurung said, “my mind was not working.”

Gurung was referring to the voices he said he heard inside his head and his mental state while committing the crime. He added that he wishes nothing but the best for his daughter.

One of the reasons Gurung’s sentence has been delayed by almost a year; Defense Attorney Sandra Lee said once he was transferred to Southern State Correctional Facility last November, his mental health quickly declined.

Judge John Pacht said he will deliver a sentence tomorrow.