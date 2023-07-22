Vermont State Police have identified a motorcyclist who died in a crash on Route 22A in Orwell Tuesday night.

Michael Mattison, 62, of Shoreham was heading south shortly after 8:30 that night. Troopers say he lost control and left the roadway, but they offered no approximation of where this happened.

When Mattison returned to the road, the motorcycle slid on its side and caught fire. He was wearing a helmet, but he died at the scene.

Investigators believe witnesses were nearby at the time of the crash whom they haven’t yet been able to locate. If you saw anything, call the VSP New Haven barracks at (802) 388-4919.