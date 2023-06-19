The Vermont Attorney General’s Office has released bodycam video from an incident in Newfane in which state troopers fired several beanbag rounds at man who was acting irrationally.

The man fell from the roof of a home and suffered a serious head injury. The troopers involved, Sgt. Ryan Wood and Trooper Zack Trocki, have pleaded not guilty to charges of reckless endangerment.

Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark also recommended the troopers face simple assault charges in the June 2022 incident, saying their use of force was unjustified. But a Windham Superior Court judge tossed out the simple assault charge, saying there was not enough evidence to support it.

Clark says that based on body camera footage, Wood asked Trocki to fire the beanbag round at the man while they were standing roughly 77 feet away from him. Clark also says there’s no evidence that the man posed an immediate threat to police or anyone else.

The video shows a trooper standing outside a police cruiser loading a pump-action shotgun with four rounds. The trooper then moves toward the house before stopping and firing at least twice.