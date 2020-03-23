Closings
There are currently 76 active closings. Click for more details.

Video: Tractor-trailer damages Miller’s Run Covered Bridge

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

A Canadian truck driver damaged the Millers’ Run Covered Bridge early Monday and was fined more than $12,000 when police determined the tractor-trailer was some 71,000 over the legal weight for the historic structure.

Police say the driver crossed the bridge from Gilman Road just after 6:30 a.m., damaging the upper facing.

The truck was later located at a business on Raymond St. in Lyndonville. The Department of Motor Vehicle found that the truck was 71,000 pounds over the posted weight for the bridge.  The driver, 72-year-old Alphonse Lune of Laval, Quebec, was ticketed for the violation, which carries a $12,259 fine.

Police say the bridge is closed while the damage is assessed and repaired. The bridge had re-opened in August, several monthsd after a box truck crashed into it in May, causing more $50,000 in damages.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog