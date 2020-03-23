Video: Tractor-trailer damages Miller’s Run Covered Bridge

A Canadian truck driver damaged the Millers’ Run Covered Bridge early Monday and was fined more than $12,000 when police determined the tractor-trailer was some 71,000 over the legal weight for the historic structure.

Police say the driver crossed the bridge from Gilman Road just after 6:30 a.m., damaging the upper facing.

The truck was later located at a business on Raymond St. in Lyndonville. The Department of Motor Vehicle found that the truck was 71,000 pounds over the posted weight for the bridge. The driver, 72-year-old Alphonse Lune of Laval, Quebec, was ticketed for the violation, which carries a $12,259 fine.

Police say the bridge is closed while the damage is assessed and repaired. The bridge had re-opened in August, several monthsd after a box truck crashed into it in May, causing more $50,000 in damages.

