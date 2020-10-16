VIFL announces high school football postseason schedule

The Vermont high school football postseason, just like the regular season, will look much different this year.
Instead of the usual, three-division format, each of the four “areas” (Burlington, Hartford, St. Johnsbury and Rutland) will play their own playoffs starting on Tuesday, Oct. 27. The format will be as follows, according to a VIFL release on Friday:
Burlington Area:
- 10 teams
- #1- #6 seeds would have byes
- #7- #10 seeds start on 10/27-28
- Quarterfinals on 10/30-31
- Semifinals 11/2-4
- Finals 11/6-7
Hartford & St. Johnsbury Areas:
- 6 teams
- #1 & # 2 seeds would have byes
- #3 – #6 play on 10/27-28
- Semifinals on 10/30-31
- Finals on 11/3-4
Rutland Area:
- 8 teams
- No byes
- Games start on 10/27-28
- Semifinals on 10/30-31
- Finals on 11/3-4
The quarterfinal schedule will look like this, per the release:
Burlington Area:
- #1 Champlain Valley vs. Winner of 8/9 match up Saturday, 10/31 1:00 PM
- #2 Colchester vs. Winner of 7/10 match up Friday 10/30 7:00 PM
- #3 Seawolves vs. #6 Milton Friday 10/30 7:00 PM
- #4 Essex vs. #5 Mt. Abe Tuesday 10/30 7:00 PM
- #7 Rice Memorial vs. #10 BFA Fairfax- Lamoille Wednesday 10/28 4:00 PM
- #8 BFA St. Albans vs. #9 Mt. Mansfield Tuesday 10/27 6:00 PM
Rutland Area
- #1 Rutland vs. #8 Otter Valley Tuesday 10/27 6:00 PM
- #2 Burr & Burton vs. #7 Mt. Anthony Wednesday 10/28 4:00 PM
- #3 Fair Haven vs. #6 Middlebury Tuesday 10/27 6:00 PM
- #4 Mill River vs. #5 Poultney Wednesday 10/28 4:00 PM
St. Johnsbury Area:
- #1 U-32 vs. Winner of 4/5 Match up Friday 10/30 7:00 PM
- # 2 North Country vs. Winner of 3/6 Match up Friday 10/30 7:00 PM
- #3 Spaulding vs. #6 Oxbow Tuesday 10/27 6:00 PM
- #4 St. Johnsbury vs. #5 Lyndon Inst. Wednesday 10/28 4:00 PM
Hartford Area:
- #1 Brattleboro vs. Winner of 4/5 Match up Friday 10/30 7:00 PM
- #2 Hartford vs. Winner of 3/6 Match up Friday 10/30 7:00 PM
- #3 Windsor vs. #6 Springfield – Wednesday 10/28 4:00 PM
- #4 Bellows Falls vs. #5 Woodstock – Tuesday 10/27 4:30 PM