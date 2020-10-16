VIFL announces high school football postseason schedule

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Office of New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo sent out an update on the state's coronavirus progress on Friday afternoon. According to the update, the statewide positivity rate is 1.25%, but within red zone clusters, it's still 4.84%. Leaving the hot spots out, the positivity rate is 1.14%.

"New York's numbers remain steady, despite the handful of clusters we are currently focused on," Cuomo said. "As we go through the fall and into the winter and cases continue to rise across the country, it's going to take the work of all New Yorkers to maintain our progress. We cannot and will not risk going backwards to where we were in the spring. Our progress is thanks to New Yorkers, who rose to the occasion and came together like no other community. But we have to keep it up—we must all keep washing our hands, wearing our masks, and remaining socially distant."