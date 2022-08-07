The jury hearing the criminal case against Volodymyr Zhukovskyy will be back in the courtroom in Lancaster, New Hampshire Monday morning.

Zhukovskyy is a 26-year-old truck driver from West Springfield, Massachusetts. He’s charged with negligent homicide and other offenses stemming from the crash in Randolph that killed seven motorcyclists in June of 2019.

Two New Hampshire State Police troopers testified for the defense on Friday. Zhukovskyy’s lawyers have argued that the lead motorcycle rider caused the crash. The prosecution rested its case last week.