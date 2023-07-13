MONTPELIER, VT (AP) — As the residents of Montpelier continue to grapple with the aftermath of a recent flood, neighboring communities and their residents have joined hands to provide much-needed support.

Volunteers have been working tirelessly to ensure that community members have access to essential resources such as clean water and food. One such initiative is the provision of a 500-gallon water tank by a neighboring company in Waitsfield, located at the corner of Main and Barre Street.

Karen Lawson, co-owner of Lawson’s Finest Liquids, explained the motivation behind their contribution, stating, “When we heard about the boil water notice, we immediately filled up tanks from our breweries with freshwater, so that people don’t have to worry about basic necessities like drinking water and oral hygiene.”

The flood has resulted in the disruption of the water supply in Montpelier, necessitating the issuance of a boil water notice. Residents like Dave Carter have been boiling water multiple times a day to meet their daily needs. Carter shared his experience, saying, “We’ve been boiling water four to five times a day, letting it cool, and refrigerating it. We’re also using it for washing dishes and taking care of our pets.”

In addition to water, various organizations and individuals have come forward to address the pressing need for food. Alec Ellsworth, who manages Feast Farm in Montpelier, highlighted the community’s response, stating, “This is the volunteer hub where people can come and get assigned to a place that needs help.”

Ellsworth said local bakeries and restaurants such as Sarducci’s and Dominos have generously provided meals. Additionally, individuals from the community have been contributing food supplies.

The devastation caused by the flood extends beyond immediate necessities. The Feast Farm, known for serving seniors in the Northern Berlin community through the Meals on Wheels program, has been completely wiped out, leaving seniors without a crucial source of support. Alec Ellsworth expressed their focus on the recovery efforts, stating, “Our main focus right now is cleaning up and managing the crisis caused by the damage.”

Another establishment affected by the flood is the Montpelier Agway, a neighboring nursery to Feast Farm. The nursery, which experiences its busiest season during spring, has suffered significant losses. Sara Kirby, the nursery manager, lamented, “We’ve never experienced a flood like this before. The continuous rainfall took its toll.”

The floodwaters not only damaged plants but also resulted in the accumulation of silt and debris including large tires.

Despite the challenges faced, the Montpelier community remains resilient, rallying together to support one another. Community members are urging others to extend their assistance by purchasing gift cards from local stores that have been temporarily shut down. This support will provide essential funding to help these businesses navigate the next couple of months.

Organizations in need of assistance can register on the Montpelier Live website to request volunteers or make monetary donations. Alec Ellsworth emphasized the strong spirit of community, stating, “People in this small town look out for each other and are always willing to help those in need.”