Voters line up in rain in New York state on 3rd day of early vote

Republican congressional candidate Nicole Malliotakis, right, leaves a polling station after voting early with her mother Vera, left, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in the Staten Island borough of New York. She faces Democratic incumbent Max Rose in New York’s 11th Congressional District in the Nov. 3 election. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Early voters have lined up outside polling places around New York state for a third consecutive day, many waiting under umbrellas in a light rain.

New York state elections officials said 422,169 people voted Saturday and Sunday, the first two days of early voting in New York. Just under 200,000 people voted this weekend in New York City, where some waited an hour or more in lines that stretched for several blocks.

People line up at an early voting location near Lincoln Center Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in New York. Early voting ahead of the Nov. 3 general election continued for the second day in New York state. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Mayor Bill de Blasio on Monday accused the city’s Board of Elections of being “clearly not prepared” for the crush of early voters.