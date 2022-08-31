Multiple racist incidents during high school sporting events last year sparked concern, and now, officials are making sure this doesn’t happen in the future. School districts in Vermont are working with the Vermont Principals’ Association to make sure rowdy and racist behavior is avoided.

David Marlow, Director of Student Activities at Mount Mansfield Union High School in Jericho is making sure racist behavior doesn’t happen. “The biggest piece is to work together in collaboration with the officials and the opposing team to create a safe playing environment for everyone involved, and that includes those in the stands on the sidelines as well as on the field.”

Last season, several incidents caused concern. Enosburg Falls players and fans allegedly directed racial slurs toward the Winooski Boys’ soccer team during a game. South Burlington Girls volleyball players were accused of “racial and transphobic slurs” during a match with Burlington.

Now, the VPA is requiring schools to read a pregame statement before the start of every event that explains the consequences of inappropriate behavior including forfeiting, kicking out all fans, and redistricting future games.

“I felt it was important to have that in a space that is walked by continuously and will be walked by continuously prior to an event to people are aware that we are taking this serious,” said Marlow.

The VPA has also created a reporting form for anyone who witnesses this behavior at a game.

“You know like things like someone made racist comments or more often, somebody made sexist or derogatory sexist comments towards female students, that is what we saw the most of which is pretty disheartening,” said Jay Nichols, Executive Director of the VPA.

Nichols says his advice is to report it right then and there. “Talk to the administrator on duty if the game needs to be stopped or if the administrator needs to go into the stands and talk to some kids or adults and or remove them, then let’s deal with that as soon as we can.”