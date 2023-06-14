Burlington, VT– It was a big day for the Vermont Public Interest Group (VPIRG) as the organization took to City Hall to kick off its summer campaign. It calls for policy change and action against big oil companies.

A 20-foot inflatable pig stood out on Church Street Wednesday. VPIRG says the figure represents “the greed of the fossil fuel industry.”

Executive Director Paul Burns notes the cost of fixing climate-related damage in the Green Mountain State is unavoidable.

“Someone is going to need to pay, the only question is, who?” Burns asked. “Should Vermonters be on the hook for all the associated costs of climate change? Or should big oil companies pay their fair share?”

Burns looks to water damage, road damage, and floods that have taken place in the state over the years, noting Vermont has the fifth highest spending per person on climate disasters in the country. University of Vermont researchers estimate that fixing flood damage alone will cost nearly $5 billion.

“Companies like ExxonMobil and Shell knew about climate change decades ago, but instead of acting to address it, they denied that it was real,” said Burns.

Executive Director of Vermont Conservation Voters Lauren Hierl is from Montpelier, where she says local taxpayers are feeling the cost of climate change.

“Already in Montpelier, we’re seeing more and more water main breaks which is only getting worse because climate change is affecting the freeze-thaw cycle,” said Hierl.

“We can keep fixing these water mains one at a time as they break, which the community will pay for, or we can make a bigger investment to upgrade our water systems so it’s better able to withstand these worse conditions due to climate change,” she added.

Burns announced the proposal of a Vermont Climate Superfund, modeled from legislation Senators Bernie Sanders and Peter Welch supported at the federal level.

“Our proposal would recover $2.5 billion from companies like ExxonMobil and Chevron over the next 25 years. That money would go toward rebuilding Vermont’s infrastructure, our roads, water systems, and electrical grid, to better withstand climate change,” said Burns.

Along with VPIRG’s new ‘Make Big Oil Pay’ campaign, members say they’ll be canvassing all summer to help spread the word.