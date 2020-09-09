VPR and Vermont PBS unanimously vote to merge organizations

On Wednesday, the boards of both Vermont PBS and Vermont Public Radio, unanimously voted to merge together to create a new public media organization.

The new organization will be led by Scott Finn, who is the current president and CEO of VPR and Steve Ferreira, the acting Vermont PBS CEO.

“The talent at these two organizations is tremendous,” said Finn. “Their experience, passion, and collective commitment to serving the community inspires me. By coming together, we’ll have the ability to do even more – tell more stories, enhance promotion of art and culture, share educational resources, and connect neighbors. There’s so much opportunity. This is an exciting moment for all of us.”

The new board will consist of existing VPR and Vermont PBS directors. Nicole Junas Ravlin will serve as the chair of the new board of directors, while Marguerite Dibble will serve as vice chair.

“Vermont PBS and VPR are institutions,” said Ravlin. “Amid so much change in the world, public media, and the service it provides to Vermont and its communities, is more important than ever. By coming together we can ensure our mission strengthens and grows for generations to come.”

“It’s never been more important to strengthen public media and build deeper connections within our community,” said Marguerite Dibble. “After many successful collaborations, we’ve recognized that these two organizations share a mission and vision to connect Vermonters. By teaming up, we will be better positioned to serve the community.”

Over the next several months, VPR and Vermont PBS are planning to work together and develop an integration plan. Both organizations, along with their boards, will continue to exist separately throughout the integrated period.

The new organization’s target launch date is July 1, 2021, but is contingent upon regulatory approval from the Federal Communications Commission and IRS recognition of tax-exempt status.