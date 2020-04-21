VSC trustees to hold emergency meeting to discuss plan to close campuses

The Vermont State Colleges Board of Trustees has scheduled an emergency meeting for 7 p.m. Tuersday to discuss Chancellor Jeb Spaulding’s recommendation to close three campuses.

In a news release, the system said Monday night’s meeting “is necessary to respond to the ongoing financial challenges” facing Vermont State Colleges.

Spaulding’s proposal would close Northern Vermont University campuses in Lyndon and Johnson, as well as the Randolph center campus of Vermont Technical College. The board was originally scheduled to take up the issue tonght, but following an outcry from students, facility, alumni and former trustees, the meeting was postponed until April 27.

