VSP: 2 dead when motorcycle collides with a bus in Derby

DERBY, Vt. – A motorcyclist and his passenger are dead, when police say the bike collided with a bus Tuesday afternoon in Derby.

It happened on Shattuck Hill Road, shortly after 3pm.

Vermont State Police say the 2015 Harley Davidson was travelling west on Shattuck Hill Road when it hit the bus, as the driver was pulling out of the Derby Trailer Park. Police say it wasn’t a school bus, but a red RCT bus.

Ronald Kennedy, 23, who was operating the motorcycle, died. His passenger, Kyra Birchard, 20, died in the emergency room at North Country Hospital.

Police say they believe Kennedy was speeding.

Shattuck Hill Road is posted as a 35 mph zone.