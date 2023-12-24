Vermont State Police say they’ve caught a Grinch accused of stealing a car in the Northeast Kingdom that had Christmas presents inside it.

Investigators say the suspect is Keith LaPierre, 35, of Peacham. They arrested him at the Maplefields store in St. Johnsbury and recovered some of the presents. The car and the gifts had been reported stolen in Barnet shortly before 10:30 Sunday morning.

LaPierre and a second man found in the car — Leonard Garcia, 30, of St. Johnsbury — reportedly had active release conditions to not be around each other. Garcia is also accused of stealing items from the Maplefields store. Both men are due in court Tuesday.