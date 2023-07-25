MILTON, Vt. – Vermont State Police confirm to ABC22 & FOX44 News, a deadly crash affected traffic on I-89 Tuesday night.

It closed southbound traffic for a time between exits 18 and 17. Before 10 p.m., one lane was opened back up.

Few details on the crash itself were available.

Dispatchers earlier in the night did confirm agencies were responding to a motorcycle crash in Milton. They were calling it an active investigation.

Vermont State Police will release more information later.