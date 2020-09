CHARLOTTE, Vt. – One person was killed in a two-car crash on Route 7 near Church Hill Road in Charlotte, Tuesday afternoon.

It happened before 4:30.

Vermont State Police confirmed one fatality. As of 6:30 Tuesday night, one other person was being extricated. Our LOCAL 22 & LOCAL 44 crew said the crash involved a pick-up truck and sedan.

We are waiting on more details from police.

Parts of Route 7 in that area remain closed.