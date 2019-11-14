VSP: Driver dead following crash involving fuel truck

A Walpole, New Hampshire resident is dead following a fuel truck crash on Route 35 in Athens, Vermont Wednesday afternoon.

Police say it happened between Sleepy Hollow Road and Route 121.

When they arrived on scene, crews say the 2020 Freightliner was off the road and on its side. Police think the driver went off the road, and tried to cross back over when they struck a tree.

While the person’s name has not been released, police say the driver, age 35, was not wearing a seat belt.

Road conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash.