A one-car crash in Westford at about 5:00 p.m. Saturday has left the driver with life-threatening injuries. It happened on Woods Hollow Road.

The Vermont State Police Traffic Safety Division tweeted pictures showing a white Pontiac that had crashed head-on into a tree. They wrote that the driver was not wearing a seat belt; high speed and alcohol use were also said to be factors in the crash.

The road was closed near the crash scene for more than four hours before re-opening to traffic.