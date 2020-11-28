VSP employees in isolation after possible COVID exposure in St. Albans

An unnamed Vermont State Police trooper working at the St. Albans barracks is infected with coronavirus and may have accidentally exposed more than a dozen other people while on duty, according to Vermont Department of Public Safety commissioner Michael Schirling.

During Gov. Phil Scott’s Friday news conference, Schirling revealed that it started with a significant other associated with the trooper. The significant other, whom Schirling said works in the health care industry, learned last Saturday that they’d tested positive. Schirling added that he doesn’t know where the significant other works.

The trooper immediately went into isolation but, according to Schirling, could have unknowingly exposed others while on duty twice before that. One of those occasions was an interview of a person last Friday who has since been notified. The other instance was a briefing last Saturday where 15 other VSP employees were present.

“Those folks, as a result of that potential exposure, were also put into isolation, which of course impacted the operation of the St. Albans barracks, requiring that teams from other areas of the State Police back-fill shifts and ensure coverage,” Schirling said.

The 15 other VSP staffers have been tested and should get their results this weekend. The trooper who may have exposed them got tested on Monday, and a positive result came back two days ago.

Schirling says the State Police have added new safety measures to avoid future spread, but there was no indication Friday of just what those measures are.