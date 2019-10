NORTH TROY, Vt. – Vermont State Police say someone stole a firearm that was in a safe at the North Troy American Legion.

It happened around 8 p.m. Monday.

Troopers also say several bottles of liquor and malt beverages were taken in the break-in.

Several suspects were interviewed, but no one has been arrested. If you know anything, call the Derby Barracks at (802) 334-8881.