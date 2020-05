After missing the 2019 season due to developing blood clots in his lungs, New England Patriots center David Andrews announced he'll be ready for the 2020 season.

"I know there’s a lot of interest in what was going on with my health and things that happened last year. It was definitely an interesting situation. I’m very fortunate that I am able to continue playing this game. I’m very appreciative of all the support I received from my family, my friends, my wife, but really the organization as a whole from the Kraft family down to Coach [Bill] Belichick to Josh [McDaniels], Scar [Dante Scarnecchia], all the coaches. And then obviously all the doctors, our medical staff, strength staff continuously working with me, to the doctors I had to deal with, the time they spent with me, the questions, a lot of phone calls, our team doctors" said Andrews.