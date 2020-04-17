VSP investigate Royalton shooting; no one is in custody

ROYALTON, Vt. – An Arizona man has been released from the hospital after police say he was shot in the leg Wednesday night at a home on Happy Hollow Road in Royalton.

Nicholas Schultz, 23, was initially sent to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.

The Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the VSP Crime Scene Search Team is still investigating.

Police have said there is no danger to the public, but they hint other parties may be involved, although names are not being released. No one is in custody.

If you have any information, call police at (802) 234-9933.