VSP investigates homicide/suicide involving officer

Barre Town, Vt. – Vermont State Police say a part-time Berlin police officer shot and killed a woman before fatally shooting himself, Monday afternoon in Barre Town.

It’s being called an apparent homicide/suicide. Police are calling the woman, a female acquaintance.

It occurred before 2:30 p.m. at a home on Websterville Road and Carpenter Lane. The man was on duty at the time of the shooting.

No names has been released.

There is no threat to public safety.

As of Monday night, the Vermont State Police Crime Scene Search Team was on scene.

The bodies of the two will be sent to Burlington for autopsies. Their names have not been released.