Vermont State Police investigators are looking into what they say is a series of bomb threat hoaxes targeting unspecified locations through the state.

The threats were made at 7:30 Sunday morning against key pieces of the Green Mountains State’s infrastructure. Troopers say the threats were emailed from accounts featuring the skiff.com domain name. Skiff is an email service in which messages are fully encrypted so that only the people sending and receiving them can read them.

As of Sunday night, no suspicious items had been found at any of the locations receiving the threatening emails. Police say similar hoaxes in the past have targeted locations including schools, businesses and places of worship.

VSP is asking anyone who notices suspicious activity to report it. Besides calling a local law enforcement agency directly, this can be done in several ways. Reports can be made by calling 844-84-TIPS (844-848-8477), by texting VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES) or by clicking here.