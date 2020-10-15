VSP investigating possible gunshots near lawmakers home Thursday Morning

Vermont State Police are investigating a report of a possible gunshot fired near a lawmakers home in Enosburg this morning.

Police say State Rep. Felisha Leffler reported the incident a little before 1PM today. She said she was woken up to the sound of a gunshot around 5 O’clock this morning. Nobody was hurt and so far no evidence of the gun shot has been found.

Rep. Leffler told authorities she received a post card yesterday calling for her arrest- that has been reported to capitol police.

We reported on Monday House Speaker Mitzi Johnson had received a similar piece of mail on Monday.

Anyone with information should give police a call

