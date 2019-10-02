VSP: Laser was pointed at medical helicopter in flight

Vermont State Police want to know who pointed a laser at an aircraft Monday night.

It happened around 7:20pm, in either Huntington or Richmond.

Troopers say they were contacted by the air traffic control tower at the Burlington International Airport.

A DHART helicopter reported that a laser light could be seen in the cockpit, while in flight.

The light may have come from an ATV or other type of utility vehicle.

As of Tuesday, a trooper had not been able to locate anyone responsible, although the area was searched.

Vermont State Police say pointing a laser at an aircraft is an FAA violation.