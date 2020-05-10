VSP looking into circumstances of deadly tractor trailer crash in Benson

Vermont State Police are looking into the cause of a deadly tractor trailer crash early Sunday morning that closed a section of Route 22A in Rutland County for more than 12 hours.

The crash happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday in Benson, near the intersection with Coates Hill Road. Troopers said the truck had rolled over and was already fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.

The body of the driver, Dennis Stissi, 50, of Schenectady, New York, was inside the cab. Route 22A was closed to traffic near the crash scene until about 2:30 Sunday afternoon.

If you know anything about what may have led up to the crash, troopers from the VSP Rutland Barracks are asking you to call them at (802) 773-9101.