Vermont State Police are investigating a bomb threat made against a restaurant in Waterbury Center while a political dinner was taking place inside.

Someone called in the threat to Zenbarn, just off of Route 100, shortly before 8:00 Friday night. A Vermont Democratic Party fundraiser was in progress there at the time, but troopers say almost everyone who’d attended had already left by then. VSP personnel from the Berlin barracks did not find any evidence of suspicious devices at the restaurant.

Troopers believe a man made the threat from a landline phone located somewhere in Oxford County, Maine. Authorities there are working with VSP to look into the incident.

If you know anything else about what happened, investigators are asking you to either call the VSP Berlin barracks at (802) 229-9191 or submit an anonymous tip by clicking here.