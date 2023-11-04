Vermont State Police want to know if anyone in southern Vermont can help them as they investigate a possible burglary at a school in Windham County.

The man shown in the accompanying pictures was reportedly caught on camera inside Twin Valley Middle School on Route 100 in Whitingham. Troopers say he was there at about 5:00 p.m. Thursday, but they didn’t learn about it until Saturday morning.

Photo courtesy Vermont State Police

Investigators don’t know who he is or what he may have been doing there. They’re asking anyone who might have any leads to call the VSP Westminster barracks at (802) 722-4600.