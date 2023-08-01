SHAFTSBURY, Vt. – The man who police say collided with actor Treat Williams on June 12th, was cited on a charge of gross negligent operation with death resulting.

Williams, 71, died after the Dorset crash that occured on Route 30. A medical examiner in New York determined the actor died of severe trauma and blood loss.

According to a news release from Vermont State Police, Bennington County State’s Attorney Erica Marthage completed her review of the case. Ryan Koss, 35, of Dorset, voluntarily met with troopers Tuesday, where he was processed on the charge and released. State police indicate Koss turned into the path of Williams.

Ryan Koss, 35, of Dorset is seen in this mug shot taken Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at the Vermont State Police barracks in Shaftsbury.

Koss will be arraigned in September.

Williams’ career included starring roles in the TV series “Everwood,” and the movie “Hair.” He had lived in Manchester Center for years.

The Instagram account of the actor, featured a photo Monday of his wife and two children from Williams’ Celebration of Life. The caption read, “As time passes, the grief doesn’t get any easier, but life is fragile. We are trying to live every day like it’s our last, and appreciate the time on this beautiful planet that we are lucky to call home.”