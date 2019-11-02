VSP: Man found dead in box truck in Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – Police say a man found dead in a truck on the side of the road in Rockingham, is considered suspicious.

Troopers were called to check on the man around 5:45 p.m. Friday, on Route 103. The truck was found pulled over to the side of the southbound lane between Lower Bartonsville and Williams roads.

The operator was found dead inside.

Several agencies responded to the scene including members of the Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, and the Vermont Crime Scene Search Team.

As of late Friday night, the southbound lane of Route 103 was closed.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Westminster Barracks at (802) 722-4600.