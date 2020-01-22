VSP: Man reportedly used hidden video camera to record juvenile

Closings
WATERVILLE, Vt. – A Waterville man is facing charges after Vermont State Police got a report he may have been recording a juvenile with a hidden camera.

Robert Chausse, 50, was taken into custody Tuesday.

Police searched his home on Vermont Route 109 last week.  Several items were seized including many images and video showing child pornography and child exploitation. 

Chausse is charged with possession of child pornography, promoting a recording of sexual conduct, and voyeurism.

He is due in court later next month.

